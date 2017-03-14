Charleston R-1 schools cancel classes due to student illnesses

Schools in the Charleston R-1 District will not be in session, Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16 due to student illnesses.

According to the school's Facebook page, Parent Teacher Conferences and Kindergarten Enrollment are canceled as well as the CMS Food Bank food distribution.

The superintendant says they will be disinfecting keyboards, computer mice, desks and doorknobs due to outbreaks of flu, strep throat, and bronchitis.

Out of the 950 students at Charleston R-1, there were 25 children sent home on Tuesday, March 14 and there are 70 cases of the flu.

All other school activities will continue.

School will resume Monday, March 20.

