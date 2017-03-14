Southeast MO State names interim dean of Harrison College of Bus - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast MO State names interim dean of Harrison College of Business

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Dr. Gary Johnson has been named interim dean of the Harrison College of Business at Southeast Missouri State University. (Source: Southeast MO State University) Dr. Gary Johnson has been named interim dean of the Harrison College of Business at Southeast Missouri State University. (Source: Southeast MO State University)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Southeast Missouri State University named an interim dean for the Harrison College of Business.

Dr. Gary Johnson, CPA, CMA, CGFM, associate dean of the Donald L. Harrison College of Business and professor of accounting at Southeast was named interim dean.

His appointment is effective immediately following the death on March 5 of Dr. Gerald McDougall, former dean of the Business College.

Johnson will serve as interim dean until a permanent dean is named.

According to the university, a national search was conducted to find a permanent dean and campus open forums with finalists were held in February.

Johnson has been associate dean of the Harrison College of Business since 2006 and served as interim dean from June 1, 2015 to Feb. 15, 2016, when McDougall served as interim provost and chief academic officer.

He holds a doctoral degree from the University of Arkansas with a major in accounting and minors in economics and computer information systems. He also holds an MBA from Missouri State University.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Sikeston DPS warns about gummies containing controlled substance

    Sikeston DPS warns about gummies containing controlled substance

    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:41:15 GMT
    Source: KFVSSource: KFVS
    Sikeston Department of Public Safety is warning the public about gummies sold at local convenience store containing cannabidiol or CBD, which is one of many chemicals found in the cannabis plant. "I think any time that you see a few gummies that are selling for 10 dollars a bag it ought to raise an eyebrow." James McMillen said, Assistant Chief at Sikeston Department of Public Safety.  The warn comes after products purchased by drug officers in Sikeston test positive ...
    Sikeston Department of Public Safety is warning the public about gummies sold at local convenience store containing cannabidiol or CBD, which is one of many chemicals found in the cannabis plant. "I think any time that you see a few gummies that are selling for 10 dollars a bag it ought to raise an eyebrow." James McMillen said, Assistant Chief at Sikeston Department of Public Safety.  The warn comes after products purchased by drug officers in Sikeston test positive ...

  • $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO to fight opioid crisis

    $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO to fight opioid crisis

    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:15:22 GMT
    Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

  • 4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:21:02 GMT
    Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:32:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:16:01 GMT
    (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    •   
Powered by Frankly