Southeast MO State names interim dean of Harrison College of Business

Southeast Missouri State University named an interim dean for the Harrison College of Business.

Dr. Gary Johnson, CPA, CMA, CGFM, associate dean of the Donald L. Harrison College of Business and professor of accounting at Southeast was named interim dean.

His appointment is effective immediately following the death on March 5 of Dr. Gerald McDougall, former dean of the Business College.

Johnson will serve as interim dean until a permanent dean is named.

According to the university, a national search was conducted to find a permanent dean and campus open forums with finalists were held in February.

Johnson has been associate dean of the Harrison College of Business since 2006 and served as interim dean from June 1, 2015 to Feb. 15, 2016, when McDougall served as interim provost and chief academic officer.

He holds a doctoral degree from the University of Arkansas with a major in accounting and minors in economics and computer information systems. He also holds an MBA from Missouri State University.

