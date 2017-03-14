WANTED: Graves Co. Sheriff's Office searches for a man connected to burglary from February

A Hickman, Ky man is wanted by the Graves County Sheriff's Department for an incident that occurred back in February.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says the Sheriff's Office is currently searching for Anthony J. Busenbark, 23, in reference to a recent burglary in the first degree, a class b felony, from an incident that occurred on Wednesday, February 22.

Busenbark's last known address was in Hickman, Ky but he has prior addresses in the Water Valley area.

Busenbark is a white male, who is reported to be 6'2", 165 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information about Busenbark's location is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501 or to contact your local law enforcement agency.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.