Poplar Bluff Middle School welcomes new resource officer

Poplar Bluff Middle School formally welcomes new Resource Officer Kenny Carpenter.

Carpenter, a 22 year veteran of the Poplar Bluff Police Department, met recently with the students he now serves.

“I depend on information from you,” Carpenter said to instructor Kelly Moore’s homeroom, the 16th class of his month-long tour. “Anything you know that protects safety—as far as faculty, staff and students are concerned—I expect you to come to me.”

Carpenter cited an incident that happened this school year as an example.

Two weeks ago Carpenter, along with other emergency responders – both current and former, reportedly were able to help save a life as they resuscitated a victim who suffered a heart attack in her vehicle after dropping a student off at school.

Last week the woman, now with a pacemaker, exited her vehicle and hugged Carpenter while he was on morning traffic duty. “It was a touching moment,” Carpenter said to the students.

Carpenter is the father of two PBHS alumni and one current student.

He worked in the patrol division his entire tenure until he transferred to the SRO post in November, when the school board approved his position. He graduated in 1994 from the Law Enforcement Academy at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.

The district employs two other SROs: Officer Jason Courtney at Junior High and Cpl. Richard Knapp at the High School.

In addition to law enforcement duties, their job is to serve as informal counselors/mentors for the student body.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.