Duckworth, Senate Democrats announce paid family & medical leave legislation

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), along with Senate Democratic Leader Charles E. Schumer, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), have unveiled major paid family and medical leave legislation.

The Senators’ comprehensive proposal, the FAMILY Act, would provide up to 12 weeks of paid leave for workers who need time to care for a newborn or adopted child, a seriously ill family member or their own serious health condition.

The senators highlighted the fact that while 78 percent of 2016 voters said they would favor a comprehensive national paid leave law, less than 40 percent of American workers have access to personal medical leave, and just 14 percent have access to paid family leave.

As a result, according to the senators, the economy loses $21 billion a year, women lose $324,000 in wages and retirement benefits over a lifetime and men lose $284,000.

The senators plan to challenge President Donald Trump to support their proposal since he has previously endorsed the concept of paid leave.

