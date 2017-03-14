Beautiful moment captured on video at Perryville restaurant

If you were lucky enough to be at Park-et Restaurant in Perryville on Monday, you enjoyed more than just a good meal.

Members of Lindenwood University stopped to eat Monday night, and they broke out in song.

The group sang an acapella version of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

According to Pam Grooms, the director of Lindenwood's 'Voices Only' choir, members of the group were on a recruiting trip.

They also sang in Jackson as part of the tour.

Grooms said they'd hoped to volunteer with tornado clean up efforts as well, but the weather hampered those plans.

