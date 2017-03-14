2 arrested in Sikeston after burglary at firearms store

Two Sikeston men face charges in connection to a burglary at a Sikeston firearms store.

It happened on Monday, March 13.

According to the Department of Public Safety, officers responded to an alarm sounding at Re-Armm Inc. on S. Main around midnight.

Officers checked the building and discovered evidence of a forced entry and it appeared that those involved had entered the business. Officers checked the business for suspects, but discovered they had already left the scene.

Once inside, officers discovered the firearm display case had been damaged and appeared to be missing firearms. The owner of the business was contacted and confirmed several firearms were missing.

De'Qua Turner, 25, and Antwan Davis, 24, both of Sikeston, were arrested on March 16 after officers responded to a call of shots fired on Ruth Street.

They both face felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, and stealing.

They're being held on $25,000 cash only bond.

