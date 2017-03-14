Mother, son arrested on drug & stolen property charges in Graves Co.

A mother and son are in jail in Graves County, Kentucky on charges related to drug and stolen property.

Graves County Sheriff Redmon said that Justin Harrison, 34, of Mayfield, was in possession of a defaced firearm at the time of his arrest.

The results of an ATF trace were received Monday and it was determined that the firearm was stolen. Harrison was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property firearm and was taken to the Graves County Jail.

Later Monday afternoon, Teresa Manning, 55y, of Mayfield, the mother of Justin Harrison, was arrested at her home on KY1710 after deputies responded to a disturbance call.

During the investigation into the disturbance, a search of the home was conducted and officers located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Teresa Manning was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was also taken to the Graves County Jail.

