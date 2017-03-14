Mother, son arrested on drug & stolen property charges in Graves - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mother, son arrested on drug & stolen property charges in Graves Co.

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Graves County Sheriff’s Office) (Source: Graves County Sheriff’s Office)
Justin Harrison (Source: Graves County Sheriff’s Office) Justin Harrison (Source: Graves County Sheriff’s Office)
Teresa Manning (Source: Graves County Sheriff’s Office) Teresa Manning (Source: Graves County Sheriff’s Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A mother and son are in jail in Graves County, Kentucky on charges related to drug and stolen property.

Graves County Sheriff Redmon said that Justin Harrison, 34, of Mayfield, was in possession of a defaced firearm at the time of his arrest.  

The results of an ATF trace were received Monday and it was determined that the firearm was stolen. Harrison was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property firearm and was taken to the Graves County Jail.

Later Monday afternoon, Teresa Manning, 55y, of Mayfield, the mother of Justin Harrison, was arrested at her home on KY1710 after deputies responded to a disturbance call.

During the investigation into the disturbance, a search of the home was conducted and officers located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Teresa Manning was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was also taken to the Graves County Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Sikeston DPS warns about gummies containing controlled substance

    Sikeston DPS warns about gummies containing controlled substance

    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:41:15 GMT
    Source: KFVSSource: KFVS
    Sikeston Department of Public Safety is warning the public about gummies sold at local convenience store containing cannabidiol or CBD, which is one of many chemicals found in the cannabis plant. "I think any time that you see a few gummies that are selling for 10 dollars a bag it ought to raise an eyebrow." James McMillen said, Assistant Chief at Sikeston Department of Public Safety.  The warn comes after products purchased by drug officers in Sikeston test positive ...
    Sikeston Department of Public Safety is warning the public about gummies sold at local convenience store containing cannabidiol or CBD, which is one of many chemicals found in the cannabis plant. "I think any time that you see a few gummies that are selling for 10 dollars a bag it ought to raise an eyebrow." James McMillen said, Assistant Chief at Sikeston Department of Public Safety.  The warn comes after products purchased by drug officers in Sikeston test positive ...

  • $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO to fight opioid crisis

    $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO to fight opioid crisis

    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:15:22 GMT
    Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

  • 4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:21:02 GMT
    Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:32:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:16:01 GMT
    (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.
    •   
Powered by Frankly