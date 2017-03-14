79th Annual Pancake Day at Arena Park

Source: KFVS

Sikeston Department of Public Safety is warning the public about gummies sold at local convenience store containing cannabidiol or CBD, which is one of many chemicals found in the cannabis plant. "I think any time that you see a few gummies that are selling for 10 dollars a bag it ought to raise an eyebrow." James McMillen said, Assistant Chief at Sikeston Department of Public Safety. The warn comes after products purchased by drug officers in Sikeston test positive ...