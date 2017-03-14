79th Annual Pancake Day at Arena Park - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

79th Annual Pancake Day at Arena Park

Written by Rob Foote, Photojournalist
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Lions Club will hold its 79th annual Pancake Day at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, March 15.

The event starts at 7 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m.

Each meal costs $5 which includes pancakes, coffee and milk.

Juice, water and sausages cost extra.  

The club is accepting used glasses for a free pancake ticket. 

All proceeds from the event go to charity.

  • Melaina's Magical Playground
  • Crimestoppers
  • Boys & Girls State
  • The Guardians
  • Mid-South Lions Sight Service
  • Leader Dogs for the Blind
  • Lions International Foundation
  • Missouri Lions Eye Research Fund
  • Hearing & Sight Conservation at the State & Local level
  • Correcting the vision of over 500 local citizens each year
  • Commitment and support of the local UNITED WAY and the agencies it supports
  • Training of dogs for the Leader Dog School for the Blind
  • Funding for local hearing van which provides hundreds of tests to area residents.

