This Day in History: The Godfather Premiere

It was on this date, March 15, 1972, The Godfather premiered in New York.

The movie about the Corleone crime family was based on a book by Marion Puzo.

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, it would go on to become the top grossing film of the year and at the time was highest grossing film ever made. It lost that title when Jaws came out in 1975.

The Godfather featured an all-star cast: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, James Caan, Abe Vigoda, Diane Keaton and many others.

The film is considered one of the greatest movies of all time. Some critics even rank it as "the" greatest movie ever. It won the Oscar for Best Picture the following year. Brando was named Best Actor.

The Godfather also gave us lines which became a part of pop culture. Those include: "I'll make him an offer he can't refuse," "Leave the gun, take the cannoli" and "It's a Sicilian message, it means Luca Brasi sleeps with the fishes."

