Five things you need to know on 3/14

It's Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be a chilly one as you walk out the door this morning. It's going to be mostly cloudy today and with temps staying in the 30s, it's going to be a cold day. A few flurries are possible in some areas, but there is no threat of severe winter weather. With cold winds blowing in from the north, it could be gusty at times. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect a slight warm-up over the next few days with the threat of severe storms possible toward the end of the week.

Making headlines:

Meadow Heights rejects 4-day school week: The school board for the Meadow Heights R--II School District voted not to accept the shorter week proposal in a 7-0 decision.

Cairo bank robbery: Three people are charged in a superseding indictment regarding the May 2014 attempted robbery of the First National Bank in Cairo, Illinois.

Healthcare battle: Critics of GOP health care legislation got fresh ammunition from a report that estimates the bill would increase the ranks of the uninsured by 14 million people next year alone, and 24 million over a decade.

Sessions' vow to fight crime: Attorney General Jeff Sessions is promising his Justice Department will lead the charge in helping cities fight violent crime, but tight budgets could complicate his vow to fight crime.

Illinois minimum wage talks: Some Illinois lawmakers are proposing an increase in minimum wage. On Monday, lawmakers, union workers and advocates joined together for a campaign kickoff in Springfield. The campaign is “Fight For $15” – which seeks a higher hourly living wage.

