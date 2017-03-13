Couple finds Wingo, KY man standing in bedroom and alerts police

A 911 call was received by Graves County Dispatch on Thursday, March 9 which lead to the arrest of one man.

Jerry Tynes, 31 of Wingo, KY was arrested and is currently in Graves County Jail on a second-degree burglary charge.

The caller that alerted officials reported that she and her husband awoke in the middle of the night to find a male they did not know standing in their bedroom.

The male homeowner removed the intruder their home while the female home owner called 911.

The female caller was able to give a detailed description of the perpetrator, who was later identified as Tynes.

