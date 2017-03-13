3 charged in superseding indictment for Cairo, IL attempted bank robbery

The man accused of killing two women during the May 2014 attempted robbery of the First National Bank in Cairo, Illinois has pleaded guilty to two of the charges against him.

James Watts, 32, of Cairo, Ill., pleaded guilty to charges of attempted armed bank robbery resulting in death and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun. His sentencing is scheduled for May 25.

Two others were charged in a superseding indictment regarding that attempted robbery on March 13, 2017.

The seven-count superseding indictment was returned against James Nathaniel Watts, 32, of Cairo, Ill.; Otha D. Watkins III, 33, of Cairo, Ill.; and Sharita S. Tipler, 30, of Ullin, Ill.

Watkins was charged with aiding and abetting Watts in the attempted armed bank robbery that resulted in a death; knowingly and willfully making a materially false statement to an FBI agent; being a convicted felon who knowingly had a pistol; and conspiring with Watts and others to commit robbery.

Tipler was charged with disposing of a gun.

The superseding indictment was returned by a federal grand jury in Benton, Illinois.

Watts admitted to trying to rob the First National Bank in Cairo on May 15, 2014. He's also admitted to killing Anita Grace and Nita Smith and critically injuring a third bank employee.

As part of a plea agreement, the U.S. Attorney agreed to take the death penalty off the table.

Watkins is accused of conspiring with Watts and others to commit this robbery on May 12, 2014 at a McDonald's in Charleston, Mo.

Officials say Watkins and Watts agreed to rob the McDonald's while in Cairo, Ill. early in the morning. They agreed that Watkins would wait in the car while Watts committed the robbery.

Watts allegedly entered the restaurant with a firearm, robbed the eatery and stole an employee's vehicle which he abandoned on the way to Cairo, Ill.

Watkins allegedly picked Watts up from where they left the stolen vehicle and they drove together to Cairo where they split the money stolen during the robbery.

From May 15 to May 17 in Alexander County, Tipler is accused of knowingly giving a Ruger 9mm to Watkins, knowing that Watkins was a convicted felon.

Tipler was arrested and had an initial appearance on March 13 at the Benton, Ill. courthouse. During a bond hearing on March 14, Judge Donald Wilkerson ruled that Tipler could be released from jail on bond because she did not have a significant criminal history and significant medical issues.

The judge reprimanded Tipler in court and encouraged her to stay out of trouble.

Family members say Sharita Tipler is seven months pregnant.

The judge released Tipler on a personal recognizance bond, meaning she does not have to put up any money. In addition, Judge Wilkerson left her with a few conditions:

Reside at her grandmother's property in Ullin

Location monitoring

Curfew directed by probation officer

Restrictive travel (only in southern Illinois and eastern Missouri)

Avoid contact with people that deal with the case, i.e. witnesses

Report any tickets

Mental health treatment (if determined necessary)

Tipler is due back to court on October 11 for her final pre-trial.

Debra Bussell, the aunt of Tipler, said her niece is not a criminal.

"I think the judge did wonderful. Because Sharita's not a bad person...and she is a loving person," Bussell said. "She would give anything to help anybody..and for them to make like she is a criminal...she's not that."

James Watts has been in custody since May 15, 2014.

Watkins was in custody in connection to another crime. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him during his initial appearance on March 21. He appeared in shackles and handcuffs for the brief hearing. He didn't say much, but answered, "Yes your honor" when the judge asked him about waiving his detention hearing, which he voluntarily waived his right that detention hearing.

The judge did appoint him attorneys during this initial hearing. He previously pleaded guilty to robbing a Cape Girardeau McDonald's in October 2014. Family and friends came to support him during his hearing.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys James M. Cutchin, George A. Norwood and Jeffrey A. Zick.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Illinois State Police and numerous other law enforcement agencies.

