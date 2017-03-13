Furniture companies come together to help Perryville, MO tornado victims

Many of those families are still looking for a place to live, and when they do - there will be furniture to put in it. (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)

For many Perryville, Missouri families who lost everything in the tornado many now have somewhere to lay their head.

Two furniture companies came together to donate items to those in need.

Ochs and Ashley furniture teamed up to give tornado victims household items they need.

"It's not over with, I mean, dealing with insurance companies. It's just all kind of sinking in is what one of them told me, so, it's awesome to see how everyone comes together and God can be involved in everything and people getting through this. It's really touching," said Michael Ochs of Ochs Furniture.

People were able to select three items ranging from a mattress to a couch or even a table.

One man was grateful for the donation to help his son start over.

"When you lose everything you don't know where to start. I've never been through this. My son's never been through this. It just means so much for everybody to - I mean, just the people. They're giving and praying. I just - we just - appreciate everything," said Mark Conte.

Once families have a place for the furniture to go. It will be delivered free of charge.

Representatives from Ochs said when a tragedy like this hits, it's important to stick together.

