Carbondale, IL man sentenced on 2 counts of failure to report an accident from 2016

Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced today that Ryne J. Sasso, 28 of Carbondale, Il, was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections on two counts of failure to report an accident which resulted in the death of one victim and injury to another.

On March 13, 2017, a Jackson County judge sentenced Sasso to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on one count of failure to report accident involving death, a class 1 felony; and six years for failure to report accident involving injury, a class 2 felony.

The sentences are to run at the same time, after which Sasso will begin a two year period of mandatory supervised release on each count.

On November 25, 2016, at 7:15 p.m., Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a situation on Airport Road near Bodkin Road in Carbondale, Il for a report of a vehicle striking two pedestrians.

Daniel Priddy of Hurst, Il, spoke with officers and said that he and Bruce Glenn, from Murphysboro, Il, were walking single file on Airport Road headed west on the north side of the road when he was struck from behind by a vehicle he described as a truck or SUV.

Officials say, the vehicle then continued forward about 10 feet and struck Glenn, throwing him into a nearby field. The driver of the vehicle left the scene.

Glenn died from the injuries he sustained, while Priddy sustained personal injuries.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies contacted local auto body shops and suppliers and provided a description of damaged vehicle parts which had been recovered at the scene.

A representative from a business located in Mulkeytown, Il informed deputies that a person had contacted him and asked about purchasing similar parts.

Based on this lead, deputies found the vehicle and arrested Ryne J. Sasso on December 7, 2016. Sasso admitted that he was the driver the vehicle and but claimed that he did not know that he had hit a person.

The investigation was conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant State’s Attorney Abigail Dinn was responsible for the prosecution of this case.

