Man arrested after confrontation with a knife in Carbondale

A Grand Tower man is behind bars, accused of using a knife in a confrontation with another man.

According to Carbondale Police, officers responded to the 1000 block of N. Hunter Woods Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.

The victim told officers that Joshua Jordan, 25, walked through his backyard and into his garage.

Investigators say the victim went to the garage to confront Jordan. The victim told officers that Jordan had a knife when he turned around.

Jordan ran from the garage and a Carbondale officer and his K9 partner were able to track Jordan.

He was hiding in a backyard about four blocks away, according to police.

Jordan faces charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

