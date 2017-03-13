Baseball tournament raises $9,000 for Perryville, MO tornado victims

Twenty-five youth baseball and softball teams gathered together to play for those affected by the tornado that ripped through Perryville and Perry County at the end of February.

Jared Hotop, Perryville Stars Fastpitch President, said the teams will participate in games and festivities designed to raise funds for tornado victims.

"It's our community. There is family and friends that we know that is part of our organizations that play baseball/softball locally here," Hotop said. "Just to bring everybody together to support those people."

For the teams to play, they must give a donation of any size to the Perry County Family Tornado Relief Fund.

Those donations along with any money made from concessions will all go toward the relief fund, in total $9,000 raised.

The games were played Sunday, March 19, at the Perryville City Park and were presented by Perryville Stars Fastpitch, Midwest Thunder Baseball, and American Legion Post 133 Baseball.

"I think perspective for them, for the youth (players), this is a game and there is things bigger than the game that you can play for," Hotop added. "On Sunday, we just want them to go out and have fun and be thankful for that if they didn't get hit by the events, which most of them didn't, be thankful for the opportunity that they have to come out and play a wonderful game. And for those that did, maybe give them a little relief from the stress and give them some time to have a little fun."

An experience some of the Perryville stars will never forget.

"I can't even imagine half of what they went through and just to know that we're doing this and to help them and know that we're there for them it means quite a lot to me," said Ann-Mary Simpson."I think it means a lot to them that we might be a small community but you have everyone behind you."

Games started at 11 a.m. at the Perryville City Park by the Perry Park Center.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.