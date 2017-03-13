Hearnes Elementary School event celebrates science, math

"Superhero Science & Math Family Night" was held on Tuesday, March 7 at Warren E. Hearnes Elementary School for grades Pre-K to 5th and families.

Activities were designed to promote science, math, and hands-on learning.

Stations were located in both gyms as well as Pod E.

In the Blue Gym, students got to build structures with various materials, create a pom-pom launcher, experiment with static electricity, and play a game using money. One station had students experimenting with black pepper, dish soap, and surface tension.

The "Pom Pom Drop" station required students to create a path that a ball could travel through. The "Airhead Math" station, sponsored by 4th grade math teacher Nicole VanGennip, allowed each student to do math using candy.

In the Pod E Science Lab, students got to learn about solar eclipses from 5th grade science teacher Charlotte McNeary, who was also promoting an event on August 21 called "Solar Eclipse Day."

A real-life solar eclipse will occur, and students district-wide will participate in a day of learning.

In the Grey Gym, students got to create a unique shadow puppet, run through an obstacle course, and play board games as a family.

Additional stations included a number race, a magnifying glass station, and clock game.

Kristen Crosier and Bobbie Sager of the Mississippi County Health Department had a creative fishing game about food and eating healthy.

Charleston Youth Athletic Association members held an open enrollment session for summer league baseball.

Hearnes PTO held a free raffle for books as part of their recent spring book fair.

Refreshments were provided in part by OPAA! Food Services.

The school would like to thank Mississippi Co. Health Dept., CYAA, WEH PTO, Summer Babb, Officer Brenda Bickford, OPAA! Food Services, Charleston Pizza Hut, Chavel Adams, Mississippi Co. Savings & Loan, Charlotte McNeary, Nicole VanGennip, Terry Jones, Frank Ellis, Amy Smotherman, Kathy Browning and the CHS student helpers.

