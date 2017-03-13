Heartland Cooks: Katy O’Ferrell’s Irish Boxty - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Cooks: Katy O’Ferrell’s Irish Boxty

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
Boxty are Irish Potato Pancakes Boxty are Irish Potato Pancakes
Katy O'Ferrell's assistant executive chef Demetrius Willis and restaurant owner Christopher Dirnberger share the recipe for Irish Boxty. Katy O'Ferrell's assistant executive chef Demetrius Willis and restaurant owner Christopher Dirnberger share the recipe for Irish Boxty.
Katy O'Ferrell's Irish Pub is named after restaurant owner Chris Dirnberger's great-grandmother. Katy O'Ferrell's Irish Pub is named after restaurant owner Chris Dirnberger's great-grandmother.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Every day is St. Patrick’s Day at Katy O’Ferrell’s Publick House in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Owner Christopher Dirnberger named the Irish Pub after his great-grandmother, Katy O’Ferrell. The restaurant serves traditional Irish fare including Boxty a traditional Irish potato pancake topped with sour cream, chives, bacon and parsley.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. seasoned mashed potatoes (2 cups)
  • 1 lb. shredded frozen hash browns (2 cups)
  • 3 cups buttermilk
  • 3 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper

Direction:

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and mix well.

Use an ice cream scoop or scoop of equivalent size to spoon batter into a skillet that has been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray and pre-heated over medium-low heat.

Cook until boxty no longer sticks to the pan and is slightly browned (approximately four minutes). Flip boxty and cook until browned on other side.

Remove boxty from skillet and place in a deep fryer for approximately three minutes until golden on all sides.

Plate and top with sour cream, bacon bits, green onions and parsley. 

Yields 16-20 boxty. 

  • Favorite Recipe Collections

    Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.
  • Savory pies

    Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.
  • Graham cracker classics

    Graham cracker classics

    Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.
