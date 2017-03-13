Heartland Cooks: Katy O’Ferrell’s Irish Boxty

Katy O'Ferrell's assistant executive chef Demetrius Willis and restaurant owner Christopher Dirnberger share the recipe for Irish Boxty.

Every day is St. Patrick’s Day at Katy O’Ferrell’s Publick House in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Owner Christopher Dirnberger named the Irish Pub after his great-grandmother, Katy O’Ferrell. The restaurant serves traditional Irish fare including Boxty a traditional Irish potato pancake topped with sour cream, chives, bacon and parsley.

Ingredients:

1 lb. seasoned mashed potatoes (2 cups)

1 lb. shredded frozen hash browns (2 cups)

3 cups buttermilk

3 ½ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

Direction:

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and mix well.

Use an ice cream scoop or scoop of equivalent size to spoon batter into a skillet that has been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray and pre-heated over medium-low heat.

Cook until boxty no longer sticks to the pan and is slightly browned (approximately four minutes). Flip boxty and cook until browned on other side.

Remove boxty from skillet and place in a deep fryer for approximately three minutes until golden on all sides.

Plate and top with sour cream, bacon bits, green onions and parsley.

Yields 16-20 boxty.

