Elderly person scammed out of thousands, police issue warning

A Weakley County, Tennessee resident is out thousands thanks to a phone scam.

According to Captain Randall McGowan with the sheriff's department, the caller told the person they'd won a car and millions of dollars from Publishers Clearing House.

The victim was convinced by the caller to send money via Western Union to cover the taxes on the car. That person sent nearly $4,500 to the scammer.

McGowan said the callers used the names of a Major League Baseball player and a published author as the names of the people to wire the money to.

Investigators say the number they use shows they live in Georgia and that the scammers typically use the names of real people who are famous.

The victim in this case was convinced by the caller to keep their "winnings" secret from the police and family.

This is a good reminder that you should never send money in exchange for a prize.

McGowan said real contests don't require you to send money, and once you've sent that money, it's unlikely that it will ever be recovered.

