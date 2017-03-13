Bald eagle in rehab after being injured by tornado in Kansas City, MO

Storms hit the Kansas City, Mo area in early March and took with it the home of a bald eagle living in the area.

Near Smithville Lake, Clay County Parks and Recreation rangers found the bird and brought it in to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) on March 9.

Brian Bartlett, MDC Conservation Agent says the eagle has a damaged wing and is currently in the care of rehabilitation experts at Excelsior Springs.

Tornadoes in the Kansas City, Mo area on March 6, knocked down the bald eagle's nest on private land. The eagle walked some distance from the nest to the road. No other adult eagles or eaglets were found near the nest site.

Plans call for the eagle to be transported to the University of Missouri Veterinary Health Center for rehabilitation.

Bald eagles are a species of conservation concern in Missouri. They are protected by federal and state wildlife codes. For more information about eagles in Missouri, visit http://on.mo.gov/2miPJyZ (link is external).

