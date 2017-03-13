SEMO baseball first pitch with Missouri State rescheduled due to - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO baseball first pitch with Missouri State rescheduled due to cold

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: OVC) (Source: OVC)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The first pitch between Southeast Missouri State University and Missouri State has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 at Capaha Field.

According to Southeast Athletics, they moved it due to cooler temperatures in Cape Girardeau.

Southeast Missouri has yet to play a midweek game in 2017.

