Alleged burglar caught after running out of gas on stolen mower

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Timothy Sams (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

An alert neighbor helped nab an alleged burglar in McCracken County, Kentucky.

According to Captain Matt Carter with the sheriff's department, the caller was concerned about a man driving a lawn mower who also appeared to have several firearm cases.

Deputies found the man on the mower, later identified as Timothy Sams, 25, of Paducah.

During questioning, Sams told investigators he owned everything, but deputies weren't convinced.

Carter said Sams had a wallet that belonged to a man on Gatewood Drive. Deputies also learned of another nearby burglary on Palisades Circle.

The homeowner gave a detailed description of guns, cases, jewelry, and other personal items that were taken during the burglary.

Deputies found several of those items that had apparently fallen off the mower, which was stolen from the home, during Sams getaway.

Investigators said Sams made it about a half mile before the mower ran out of gas.

During his arrest, Carter said Sams tried to get away.

He is accused of hitting ones of the deputies during the struggle.

Right now, Sams faces charges of Burglary 1st degree, Resisting Arrest, and Assault 3rd degree.

Carter said Sams is a suspect in other burglaries, so he may face additional charges.

Powered by Frankly