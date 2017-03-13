RadioShack closing 200 stores; Heartland stores affected - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

RadioShack closing 200 stores; Heartland stores affected

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
RadioShack has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in just over two years.

A release from the company says that about 200 stores will be closed while company leaders will evaluate the remaining 1,300.

“For nearly 100 years, RadioShack has proudly served local communities across the United States, offering consumers unique, high-quality products at a great value,” said Dene Rogers, RadioShack's President and Chief Executive Officer. “Over the course of the past two years, our talented, dedicated team has worked relentlessly in an effort to revitalize the Company and the RadioShack brand, while providing outstanding service to our customers. We greatly appreciate their hard work and dedication.”

According to RadioShack's website, the stores in Poplar Bluff, Missouri and Murray, Kentucky will be closed as a result of the bankruptcy filing.

Both show that an Inventory Clearance Sale is underway.

