Celebrate! It's National Napping Day

Feeling a little sleepy today?

Well, you have the perfect excuse to take a little siesta: it's National Napping Day!

And, as you might have guessed, it's due in part to daylight saving time.

According to Boston University, Professor William Anthony, Ph. D., and his wife, Camille, began the observance in 1999 in hopes of showcasing the health benefits of napping.

It's observed each year on the day following the return of daylight saving time.

"We chose this particular Monday because Americans are more 'nap-ready' than usual after losing an hour of sleep to daylight saving time," said William Anthony.

You may actually be more productive if you take a short snooze.

Experts say that short 10-20 minute naps are the most effective if you get tired toward the middle of the day.

So, find a cozy spot and doze off for a few minutes.

Surely you won't get in trouble with the boss: it's a nationally observed day!

