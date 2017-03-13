SIU to host dance marathon for Children's Miracle Network - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU to host dance marathon for Children's Miracle Network

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

To benefit the Children's Miracle Network hospitals from the greater St. Louis area, SIU Miracle Network Dance Marathon is set to host a day of dance, musical entertainment and fun.

The event takes place from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. with check-in starting at 12 p.m. on March 25 in the Davies Gym.

Zumba and salsa instructors, as well as the Saluki Shakers and cheerleaders, will be on hand to assist in dances.

There will also be games, inflatables and food.

SIU Dance Marathon is open to everyone on campus as well as community members. Registration closes March 19, with a $10 registration fee.

The goal is to raise at least $15,000 and the event happening annually. Everyone who participates will receive a t-shirt.

More information can be found on SIUDanceMarathon on Facebook, SIU_DM on Twitter, siudancemarathon on Instagram or by email at adams.demeri@siu.edu.

You can click here to register.

