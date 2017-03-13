Want to learn about butterflies and see wildflowers? Here's your - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Want to learn about butterflies and see wildflowers? Here's your chance!

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
MAKANDA, IL (KFVS) -

Giant City State Park in Makanda, Ill. is set to host two free programs in April.

On April 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Illinois Butterfly Monitoring Network will hold a training workshop. Included is training on how to collect and submit data, butterfly identification and field instruction.

On April 8, 14 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Park Interpreter will host a walk through the spring woods on the Trillium Trail to take a closer look at the spring wildflowers.

Both programs are free and open to the public.

Registration is required in advance by calling 618-457-4836 or by email to Jennifer.Randolph@Illinois.gov.

