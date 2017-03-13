US 51 open after deadly crash in Carlisle Co., KY

US 51 in Carlisle County, Kentucky was blocked by a deadly crash that occurred Monday morning but is reported to be clear and open as of 3:45 p.m.

The crash occurred around 7:15 a.m. Monday, March 13. Troopers say Raymond C. Wilson, 67, of Gleason, Tennessee, was driving a 2011 International Tractor/Trailer northbound. Sandra K. Fronabarger, 74, of Wickliffe, Kentucky was driving southbound. Troopers say Wilson entered the southbound lane, where the two vehicles collided.

Wilson was transported by ambulance to Jackson Purchase Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Fronabarger was pronounced dead on the scene by the Carlisle County Coroner.

The northbound and southbound lanes are blocked at this site, but are expected to re-open within the next two hours. No detour has been established. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

