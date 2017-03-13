2 hurt in crash in Cape Girardeau

Police say Monday's winter weather did not play a factor in a crash that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of William Street and Silver Springs Road.

Investigators believe one of the vehicles involved ran a red light.

The east bound lanes of William Street were closed as emergency responders worked the scene.

Two cars were involved.

