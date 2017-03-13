This week in music 1983: MTV Stars

Let's head back to the early days of MTV where videos were more than just scenes of a band or artist in concert lip sync-ing a song.

MTV also made superstars out of a couple of acts who were at the top of the music charts this week in 1983.

Billboard's Hot 100 had one of those acts in the number five position. You remember the video to Duran Duran's Hungry Like The Wolf. It was shot in Sri Lanka and had an Indiana Jones like feel theme.

At number four was the U.S. debut single for Culture Club. The video to Do You Want to Hurt Me gave many Americans their first look at Boy George. It featured George on trial in a courtroom with flashbacks to a 1930's era nightclub and a 1950's era health club.

Rock-a-billy made a return to the radio in the early 80's and one of the group's leading the charge was The Stray Cats. The video to Stray Cat Strut was in heavy rotation on MTV. It featured the band playing in an alley while people threw garbage at them.

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band was in the number two spot with Shame on the Moon. It featured the Eagles Glenn Frey on harmony vocals. It spent four weeks in the runner up spot nearly becoming Seger's first chart topper. It was written by Rodney Crowell who would go on to become a country music star later in the 1980's. It did crossover to the country charts peaking at number 15. It was Seger's only song to ever make the country top 40.

It was Michael Jackson who kept Seger out of the top spot. His hit Billie Jean spent 7 weeks at number one. The video to Billie Jean became the first video by a black artist to be featured in "heavy" rotation on MTV. It propelled his album Thriller to the top of the charts and helped make it the best selling album of all time. Jackson performed Billie Jean at a Motown anniversary TV special. It was during that performance, Jackson premiered his famous moon walk. While Jackson was already a superstar in America, Billie Jean made him a pop icon around the world.

