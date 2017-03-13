March 14 celebrity birthdays

He plays point guard for the Golden State Warriors and for the past two years he's been named NBA MVP. Stephen Curry is 29 today.

She's a gymnast who won four gold medals at the 2016 Olympics. With her performance in Rio and at the World Championship events, she's become one of the most decorated gymnasts in U.S. history. Simone Biles is 20 today.

His acting career spans 50 years. In that time he's starred in Alfie, The Italian Job, Goldmember and many many other movies. One of his most recent roles was Bruce Wayne's butler Alfred in The Dark Knight Trilogy. Michael Caine is 84 today.

He's a comedian turned actor who has starred in hit movies like When Harry Met Sally, City Slickers and Analyze This. He's also known for his popular stint as the host of the Academy Awards. Billy Crystal is 69 today.

