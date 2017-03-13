Winter weather making its way into the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Winter weather making its way into the Heartland

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
This picture was taken in Elsinore, MO. (Source: Chalan Crutchfield/Facebook)
(Source: cNews)
(Source: Tammy Ebery/Facebook)
(Source: cNews)
(Source: cNews)
(KFVS) -

After several rounds of severe weather rocked the Heartland recently, a round of winter weather followed.

A wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow blanketed areas of the Heartland, which may affect your commute on Monday morning. Temps are expected to be in the low to mid-30s so some areas may only experience so light rain.

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST.

Temperatures will rise as the day goes on so the snow and sleet may turn into a light rain.

Have any winter weather pics from your area? We want to see them! You can share them on our Facebook page or send them to cnews@kfvs12.com.

