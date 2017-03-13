Winter weather making its way into the Heartland

This picture was taken in Elsinore, MO. (Source: Chalan Crutchfield/Facebook)

After several rounds of severe weather rocked the Heartland recently, a round of winter weather followed.

A wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow blanketed areas of the Heartland, which may affect your commute on Monday morning. Temps are expected to be in the low to mid-30s so some areas may only experience so light rain.

Temperatures will rise as the day goes on so the snow and sleet may turn into a light rain.

