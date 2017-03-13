DUI crash in Jefferson Co., IL injures one

A single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County, Illinois early Monday morning has left one man charged with driving under the influence.

According to the ISP, the crash occurred on I-64 at mile post 73 in Jefferson County. A preliminary investigation reveals a 30-yea-old man from Centralia, Illinois was driving along Interstate 64 westbound. The driver then lost control and struck the concrete guardrail.

The driver was then transported by ambulance to Crossroads Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

The driver is charged with driving under the influence.

