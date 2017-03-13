Five things you need to know on 3/13

It's Monday, March 13, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: You could be waking up to some winter weather this morning. Travel could be affected as a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow make its way through the Heartland. Freezing rain will be the main issue. And with temps expected to be in the low to mid 30s some in the Heartland may just wake up to some light rain.

Making headlines:

Severe weather rocks the Heartland: 15 tornadoes were recorded to have come through the Heartland in a time period of a little more than a week, dating back to February 28. The KFVS Weather Team is watching another system of weather as it moves into the Heartland.

Traffic crash closes I-57: On Sunday, March 12 a semi truck carrying beer was traveling north on I-57 when, for unknown reasons, it veered off the road and into the median.The truck then overturned and landed on its side. There were moderate injuries reported from the collision.

Healthcare battle: President Donald Trump and Republican leaders say drastic action is needed because the Obama-era health care overhaul is a disaster, but some parts are working fairly well.

Crash kills one in Marion, KY: One man is dead after a collision that took place around late Saturday near Marion, Ky.

Wikileaks questions: It's not just who did it, but why? WikiLeaks' release of nearly 8,000 documents that purportedly reveal secrets about the CIA's tools for breaking into targeted computers, cellphones and even smart TVs has given rise to multiple theories about who stole the documents and for what reason.

