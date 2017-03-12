Cape Central Graduate Received Navy- Marine Corps Achievement Medal

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephen L. Gilhaus recently received the Navy-Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

The medal is awarded for meritorious service or achievement in a combat or non-combat role. Its recipients have demonstrated either consistently superb performance or a singular exceptional act of heroism, service or professional leadership that contributes greatly toward accomplishment of the unit's mission.

Yeoman 2nd Class Stephen Louis Gilhaus was decorated with the Navy and Marines Achievement Medal on Feb. 8, 2017 upon his detachment from Naval Base Kitsap. His next assignment will be with Strike Fighter Squadron 105, stationed out of Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

Gilhaus is the son of Denise A. and Gary L. Gilhaus, and grandson of Melvin and Annabell Gilhaus, all of Cape Girardeau, Mo.

