Southeast Hospital College of Nursing to hold 5k and 1 mile Fun Event

The Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Services 5K and 1 mile Fun Event will be held at Arena Park.

This event will be held on Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 a.m.

The proceeds will benefit the Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences student council student activities and scholarship fund.

Awards will be given to top three male and top three female 5K finishers.

Entry fee is $20 per person with a t-shirt; $15 per person without t-shirt and $10 for t-shirt only.

Race-day registration is $25 per person and a t-shirt is not guaranteed.

Completed registration form and payment can be dropped or mailed to Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences,

For more information contact Rhianna Davie at (636) 696-9355 or email rdavie@sehcollege.edu.

