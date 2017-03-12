Serious injury reported in 2 vehicle crash in Union Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Serious injury reported in 2 vehicle crash in Union Co., IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

One person was seriously injured after being ejected from their vehicle in a crash on Illinois Route 146. 

The Illinois State Police say that on Sunday, March 12 a Chevrolet S10 pickup and a full size Chevrolet pickup collided around 3:30 p.m.

The Chevrolet S-10 (Unit #1) was northbound pulling out of Moscow Road onto Illinois Route 146.  The full size Chevrolet truck (Unit #2) was eastbound on Illinois Route 146 at Moscow Road. 

The driver of Unit #2 stated Unit #1 pulled into his path and he struck Unit #1.   The driver of Unit #1 was ejected from the vehicle. 

The driver of Unit #1 was air lifted to an area hospital while the passenger of Unit #1 was airlifted to a larger medical facility. 

The driver of Unit #2 was uninjured and the passenger of Unit #2 was taken to a separate area hospital with minor injuries.

Charges in this incident are driving without insurance, failure to wear a seat belt, and failure to yield to oncoming traffic. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly