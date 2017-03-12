Serious injury reported in 2 vehicle crash in Union Co., IL

One person was seriously injured after being ejected from their vehicle in a crash on Illinois Route 146.

The Illinois State Police say that on Sunday, March 12 a Chevrolet S10 pickup and a full size Chevrolet pickup collided around 3:30 p.m.

The Chevrolet S-10 (Unit #1) was northbound pulling out of Moscow Road onto Illinois Route 146. The full size Chevrolet truck (Unit #2) was eastbound on Illinois Route 146 at Moscow Road.

The driver of Unit #2 stated Unit #1 pulled into his path and he struck Unit #1. The driver of Unit #1 was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of Unit #1 was air lifted to an area hospital while the passenger of Unit #1 was airlifted to a larger medical facility.

The driver of Unit #2 was uninjured and the passenger of Unit #2 was taken to a separate area hospital with minor injuries.

Charges in this incident are driving without insurance, failure to wear a seat belt, and failure to yield to oncoming traffic.

