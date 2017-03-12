Is heavy weight lifting right for you?

Are you someone who spends a lot of time in the weight room at the gym?

If the answer is yes, mechanical tension may be a good muscle building method to incorporate into your weekly workout.

“All that means is using heavier weights,” fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson says. “I do want to caution you about though, It doesn’t mean you should go as heavy as you should possibly go, especially if you are a beginner lifter. What will often happen is the other muscles will take over and you won’t actually be working the muscle you are trying to work.”

Crowson also says if you try to lift too heavy, your form will begin to slip.

She says you want to choose a weight that you can hold good form for about 4 to 8 reps.

“When you are lifting heavier, it’s probably be a really good idea to have someone there to spot you,” Crowson said. “If you can’t do another rep, that person can assist you. Lifting heavy is definitely not something you want to do at every work out, but it’s a great thing to intersperse in there every now and again or maybe once a week.”

Crowson did add, that this muscle building method is best suited for experienced lifters or people who do not have joint issues.

