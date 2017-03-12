1 lane of I-57 blocked after semi truck lands in the median in Pulaski Co. IL

The Illinois State Police are calling it a "beer crash."

On Sunday, March 12 a semi truck carrying beer was traveling north on I-57 when, for unknown reasons, it veered off the road and into the median.

This happened near the 17.5 mile marker at 3:50 p.m. in Pulaski Co., Il

The truck then overturned and landed on its side.

Sargent Graham of the ISP says there were moderate injuries reported from the collision and one lane of 1-57 is blocked for the time being.

Officials say a tractor trailer was also involved but do not give insight as to how.

Police name the drivers as Pena, Juan, and Luis. There is no information as to who was driving what vehicle at this time.

