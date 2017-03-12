Jackson, MO recycling hours expanding for spring and summer

Jackson city officials announced that beginning Saturday, April 1st, the Jackson Recycling Center will be open from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Saturdays. These expanded hours will run through Saturday, October 28th.

The Jackson Recycling Center is located at 508 Sawyer Ln.

For more information, you can contact the sanitation department at (573) 243-2333.

