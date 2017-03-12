Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead on US 60 near Marion, KY

A man is dead after a collision that took place around 11:46 p.m. around 2.5 miles east of Marion, Ky.

According to the Kentucky State Police, the preliminary investigation of this single-vehicle crash revealed that Logan Bingham, 20 of Marion, Ky, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet passenger car heading westbound on US 60.

Bingham’s vehicle, ran off the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a tree for reasons unknown at this time.

Bingham was wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries on scene. There were no passengers in Bingham’s vehicle.

Trooper Cody Kromer is investigating this collision and was assisted on scene by Trooper Jacob Stephens, Sergeant Craig Engler, the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department, the Marion Fire Department, the Kentucky Highway Department and the Crittenden County Coroner’s Office.

