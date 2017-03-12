Caruthersville Humane Society 5K - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Caruthersville Humane Society 5K

Written by Chris Drury, Photojournalist
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

CHS-PAWS, a regional no-kill shelter in Hayti, Mo is pleased to announce the 11th annual John VanAusdall Memorial 5K/2 mile walk River Run on May 3rd in Caruthersville, Mo.

“This is our biggest fund raising event of the year,” Manager Erma Page says, “We are looking forward to making it bigger and better.”

The event, which is named in honor of the late John VanAusdall, a long-time donor to the organization, will take place on Saturday April 29 and begin and end at the Caruthersville Public Library. The route takes runners and walkers by the Mississippi River.

“We have always had great support for this event and very excited about this year,” Page says, “We are encouraging businesses and individuals to participate by sponsoring the event, or signing up to run or walk.”

According to Page, sponsors can call the shelter for more information or request a sponsorship form to be mailed to them.

Sponsors need to be committed by April 16 to be on the t-shirt. Sponsorship levels include Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum, along with other contributors.

For more information on the 5K/2 mile walk race you can contact the shelter at 359-0113 or stop by 204 St. 4th in Hayti, Mo.

