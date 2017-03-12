WATCH: Aerial footage shows damage from Perryville, MO tornado

Still image from video of tornado damage on Highway 61 in Perryville, Mo. on March 9. (Source: Jamie Schaffer)

New video out of Perryville, Missouri shows the aftermath of an EF4 tornado that swept through the area late in February.

The severe weather left two dead and damaged multiple homes causing families to lose their belongings and more.

You can click here for more on that Night of Destruction.

This video of Perryville, Mo. was sent in by viewer, Jamie Schaffer.

Schaffer took the video on March 9 on Highway 61.

