15 tornadoes recorded in Heartland in little more than a week - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

15 tornadoes recorded in Heartland in little more than a week

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

15 tornadoes were recorded to have come through the Heartland in a time period of a little more than a week, dating back to February 28.

According to the National Weather Service, at least six tornadoes touched down in Missouri and Kentucky on March 9.

Two tornadoes were classified as EF2 and four tornadoes were classified as EF1.

Among those tornadoes was one that developed Calloway County, Kentucky. 

It moved Southeast with 95 mile-per-hour winds. This storm covered 4.8 miles and was 145 yards wide.

The storm began at 9:25 p.m. southeast of Murray in Graves, Ky. and ended just five minutes later at 9:30 p.m. five miles southeast of Murray, Ky.

It swept the roofs from two of the dugouts at Murray High School and sent them into a house and car across the street. 

The tornado also uprooted trees and traveled along Highway 121 moving onto the north side of the road outside of Murray, Ky.

It intensified to an EF1 storm toward the end of its path and tore apart sections of a steel barn and threw them through the wall of a garage. 

The storm took trees up from the ground that landed on another building and destroyed it entirely.

The week before, overnight from February 28 to March 1, there were at least nine tornadoes in the Heartland.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly