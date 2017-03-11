15 tornadoes recorded in Heartland in little more than a week

15 tornadoes were recorded to have come through the Heartland in a time period of a little more than a week, dating back to February 28.

According to the National Weather Service, at least six tornadoes touched down in Missouri and Kentucky on March 9.

Two tornadoes were classified as EF2 and four tornadoes were classified as EF1.

Among those tornadoes was one that developed Calloway County, Kentucky.

It moved Southeast with 95 mile-per-hour winds. This storm covered 4.8 miles and was 145 yards wide.

The storm began at 9:25 p.m. southeast of Murray in Graves, Ky. and ended just five minutes later at 9:30 p.m. five miles southeast of Murray, Ky.

It swept the roofs from two of the dugouts at Murray High School and sent them into a house and car across the street.

The tornado also uprooted trees and traveled along Highway 121 moving onto the north side of the road outside of Murray, Ky.

It intensified to an EF1 storm toward the end of its path and tore apart sections of a steel barn and threw them through the wall of a garage.

The storm took trees up from the ground that landed on another building and destroyed it entirely.

The week before, overnight from February 28 to March 1, there were at least nine tornadoes in the Heartland.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.