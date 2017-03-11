Dog rescued from below train tracks in Fredericktown

A dog is out of the cold thanks to several rescuers in Fredericktown, Mo.

According to the police department Facebook page, crews were called to Fredericktown City Lake on Saturday, March 11.

A dog had gotten stuck below some old train trestle supports, with nowhere to go but into the cold water. Officials are not sure how long the animal may have been there.

Members of the police and fire departments worked together to bring the dog to safety.

