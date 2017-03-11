Paducah woman facing drug charges following traffic stop

A Paducah woman is behind bars after a traffic stop in McCracken County led to the discovery of drugs. (Source: KFVS)

A Paducah woman is behind bars after a traffic stop in McCracken County led to the discovery of drugs.

The Sheriff''s Office says deputies pulled over a vehicle at around 12:30 am on the morning of Saturday, March 11th for traffic violations.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found doses of Methadone and Oxycodone in a purse, and arrested 24-year-old Kristin Henderson, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

They later discovered that Henderson was out of jail on shock probation after originally being arrested for a prior charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Henderson is now facing 2 counts of controlled substance possession and was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

