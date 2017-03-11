Paducah woman facing drug charges following traffic stop - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah woman facing drug charges following traffic stop

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
Connect
A Paducah woman is behind bars after a traffic stop in McCracken County led to the discovery of drugs. (Source: KFVS) A Paducah woman is behind bars after a traffic stop in McCracken County led to the discovery of drugs. (Source: KFVS)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah woman is behind bars after a traffic stop in McCracken County led to the discovery of drugs.

The Sheriff''s Office says deputies pulled over a vehicle at around 12:30 am on the morning of Saturday, March 11th for traffic violations. 

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found doses of Methadone and Oxycodone in a purse, and arrested 24-year-old Kristin Henderson, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

They later discovered that Henderson was out of jail on shock probation after originally being arrested for a prior charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. 

Henderson is now facing 2 counts of controlled substance possession and was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly