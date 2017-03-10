Cape Girardeau, MO city workers prepping streets for potentially - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO city workers prepping streets for potentially icy road conditions

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

With the snow expected to come our way, city workers in Cape Girardeau are wasting no time making sure the streets are ready.

Crews have been working all day Friday pre-treating the streets with a salt-water mix.

No salt trucks have been on the road so far as crews wait for the snow to arrive.

Andrew Stone, the traffic operations manager, says his crews made sure the city is ready for any bad weather.

"We have focused on the entire city and where our primary roads are, hills and such, there will not be an area in town not covered of a primary. We got all of our equipment on our trucks," said Stone.

If things do take a turn for the worst this weekend and roads get bad, make sure you are giving trucks enough space to do their jobs.

Stone says about 50 feet is a good distance between treatment trucks and your car.

