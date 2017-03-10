Cape Girardeau crews continue to inspect storm damage from March 6-7

The City of Cape Girardeau is continuing to work to inspect damage to property after storms overnight March 6 to March 7.

According to Nicolette Brennan, public information manager with the City of Cape Girardeau, the visual inspections continued on Friday with 39 homes affected by issues ranging from a few missing shingles to significant roof damage. The number of affected homes is subject to change as they collect information from inspections, residents and partners.

Brennan said the Transfer Station opened March 8 as expected. Some repairs are ongoing at Public Works and Shawnee with impact to services.

How people can get help:

Residents can call Public Works at 573-339-6351 to request curbside removal of tree limbs and storm debris. Residents should call by March 17 to arrange a free pickup.

The American Red Cross reported that they will be reaching out to residents starting on Saturday, March 11 to offer help. Affected residents can also call their hotline at 573-335-9471 ext. 1.

The Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri can also help with unmet needs by calling 573-335-0134.

First Call for Help offers referral services year-round. Affected residents can register with First Call in case additional assistance becomes available. You can call 573-334-HELP.

The Long Term Recovery Committee, championed by the Community Organizations Active in Disaster Chairman Kyle Schott, also Catholic Charities, will meet soon to review and address remaining needs.

