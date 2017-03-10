Cape Central graduate earns Navy-Marine Achievement Medal

U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jane Wood/Released

A Cape Girardeau native has been decorated with the Navy-Marine Achievement Medal.

Naval Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephen L. Gilhaus earned the medal for meritorious service or achievement in a combat or non-combat role.

That means he’s demonstrated consistently superb performance or singular exceptional act of heroism, service or professional leadership that contributes greatly toward accomplishment of the unit’s mission.

Gilhaus was awarded the medal in February.

Gilhaus is the son of Denise A. and Gary L. Gilhaus, and grandson of Melvin and Annabell Gilhaus, all of Cape Girardeau, Mo.

He graduated from Cape Central High School in 2017.

