2 people injured in two-car crash involving semi-truck in Jefferson Co., IL

Two people were injured in a two-car crash involving a semi-truck in Jefferson County, Illinois on Friday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, Luis F. Sanchez, 20, of St. Louis, was traveling north on Interstate 57 near mile marker 94 in the left lane at around 7:25 a.m. At the same time, Juan C. Landron, 46, of St. Cloud, Florida, was also traveling north in a semi-truck in the middle lane.

Officials say Sanchez then became distracted by his GPS device and drifted into Landron's lane.

Sanchez's vehicle hit the left trailer tires with its right front corner, ran off the road and came to a stop in the median.

Sanchez received non-incapacitating injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. A 17-year-old passenger in Sanchez's car was also taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries. Two other passengers in Sanchez's car, as well as Landron, were not reportedly injured.

The left lane was closed for around one hour for crash investigation and debris removal.

Sanchez was charged with driving while license suspended, improper lane usage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. He later posted bond and was released.

