2 people injured in two-car crash involving semi-truck in Jeffer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 people injured in two-car crash involving semi-truck in Jefferson Co., IL

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Two people were injured in a two-car crash involving a semi-truck in Jefferson County, Illinois on Friday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, Luis F. Sanchez, 20, of St. Louis, was traveling north on Interstate 57 near mile marker 94 in the left lane at around 7:25 a.m. At the same time, Juan C. Landron, 46, of St. Cloud, Florida, was also traveling north in a semi-truck in the middle lane.

Officials say Sanchez then became distracted by his GPS device and drifted into Landron's lane.

Sanchez's vehicle hit the left trailer tires with its right front corner, ran off the road and came to a stop in the median.

Sanchez received non-incapacitating injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. A 17-year-old passenger in Sanchez's car was also taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries. Two other passengers in Sanchez's car, as well as Landron, were not reportedly injured.

The left lane was closed for around one hour for crash investigation and debris removal.

Sanchez was charged with driving while license suspended, improper lane usage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. He later posted bond and was released.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly